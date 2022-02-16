Cannabis grower was asleep when police raided home
A cannabis factory grower was asleep on the job when police raided a Gorleston property, a court has heard.
Alteo Fera had a rude awakening when police carried out a warrant at a home in Nile Road on January 24 last year.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard the 34-year-old Albanian national had agreed with fellow countrymen to look after the plants as he was struggling financially.
The 128 plants were found in two bedrooms and in the loft.
Jodin Gherra, prosecuting, said: "The defendant was asleep."
Fera, of Wadham Road, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug, cannabis.
He had no previous convictions and no value was given on how much the cannabis crop might have been worth on the streets.
The court heard the starting point for sentencing was one year in prison and that Fera's case should be transferred to Norwich Crown Court.
Magistrates agreed to transfer the case to the the crown court with a date to be set later for sentencing.