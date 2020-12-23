Published: 8:41 AM December 23, 2020 Updated: 8:49 AM December 23, 2020

Brasenose Avenue, in Gorleston, where a car crashed into a wall and summerhouse on December 21. - Credit: Google Maps

A car failed to stop after damaging a garden wall and summerhouse in a crash on the coast.

The incident happened sometime between 9pm on Monday and 7.30am on Tuesday at a property in Brasenose Avenue in Gorleston.

The car involved is believed to be a silver or grey Hyundai with damage to the front as car parts were left at the scene.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information or dashcam footage from the area at the time is asked to contact PC Ben Chard at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference NC-22122020-86.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.