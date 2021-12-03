You can help keep Gorleston safe by joining CCTV team

A police officers waves to the Gorleston CCTV team, which is looking to recruit new volunteers - Credit: Archant

A team of volunteers which helps to keep Gorleston safe by monitoring CCTV cameras in the town is appealing for new recruits

The Gorleston volunteer-led CCTV station is looking to recruit new volunteers to join the team to help monitor CCTV cameras in the town centre, along the seafront and in the Magdalen area.

The recruitment drive is being promoted by Great Yarmouth police.

In a statement, the force said: "Part of the role involves duties such as liaising with police officers and watching out for offenders, missing persons and road traffic collisions to help keep Gorleston a safer place to live."

Previously, Supt Nathan Clark, head of Norfolk Constabulary's Yarmouth team, has said: "They play a vital role in keeping the community safe and are a real help to our officers."

For further details on the Gorleston CCTV scheme or for an application form to become a volunteer, email engagementofficergy@norfolk.police.uk.