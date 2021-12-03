News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

You can help keep Gorleston safe by joining CCTV team

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:27 AM December 3, 2021
Gorleston CCTV.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A police officers waves to the Gorleston CCTV team, which is looking to recruit new volunteers - Credit: Archant

A team of volunteers which helps to keep Gorleston safe by monitoring CCTV cameras in the town is appealing for new recruits

The Gorleston volunteer-led CCTV station is looking to recruit new volunteers to join the team to help monitor CCTV cameras in the town centre, along the seafront and in the Magdalen area.

The recruitment drive is being promoted by Great Yarmouth police.

In a statement, the force said: "Part of the role involves duties such as liaising with police officers and watching out for offenders, missing persons and road traffic collisions to help keep Gorleston a safer place to live."

Previously, Supt Nathan Clark, head of Norfolk Constabulary's Yarmouth team, has said: "They play a vital role in keeping the community safe and are a real help to our officers."

For further details on the Gorleston CCTV scheme or for an application form to become a volunteer, email engagementofficergy@norfolk.police.uk.

Gorleston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ormiston Herman Academy in Gorleston was closed for a deep clean following a virus outbreak. Picture

Primary pupil sexually assaulted on way to school

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Bid for superbike warehouse in Great Yarmouth

Bid for superbike warehouse bringing up to 30 new jobs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Plot of squatter land Blackbird Close

'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk and Suffolk Fire and Rescue attending a fire on Mill Road in Burgh Castle. Picture: Danielle

Updated

Fire crews tackle large barn blaze

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon