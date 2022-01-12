Doctor who cannot remember speeding on A47 in Mercedes fined

A man has been jailed for a string of shop thefts in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

A doctor based at a Gorleston clinic who said he can't recall speeding on the A47 because of memory loss from long Covid has been fined.

Dr Mina Antonius appeared before magistrates on Wednesday, January 12, charged with driving at 83mph in his Mercedes C180 at 11.26am on February 18, 2021.

Antonius is listed as a consultant podiatrist at the Elite Foot and Ankle Clinic based at The Beaches Medical Centre, in Sussex Road, Gorleston, which runs clinics at Northgate and Beccles Hospitals.

The 40 year old is also listed as running the diabetic multi-disciplinary foot clinic at James Paget University Hospital.

The driving offence took place on the dual carriageway at Kirby Bedon, south of the city, where the speed limit is 70mph.

Antonius appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court after paying a fixed penalty notice of £110 but despite sending off his driving licence to the DVLA it was not received, according to prosecutor Melanie Read.

Defending himself, Antonius said he accepted the speeding charge and remembered sending off the licence which he has still not got back.

He accepted the charge after receiving the initial letter about the crime, as well as in court, but could not remember speeding because of memory loss from Covid.

Addressing the court he added: "Because of Covid I caught in 2020 the recollections of certain events is difficult."

Antonius, who had a clean driving licence, when he drove at 83mph said he had a stroke after catching Covid which caused weakness in the left side of his body.

The court heard how the doctor carries out clinics twice a week and he can earn between £200 and £400 a week or nothing at all, depending on how many patients he has.

He was told by the court it was up to him to get his licence back from the DVLA.

Caroline Money, chairwoman of the bench, said the £110 he originally paid for the fixed penalty charge would be refunded to him.

But she ordered him to pay a £66 fine as well as a £34 victim surcharge.

He will also have three points put on his driving licence.