Court order bans people from Gorleston home

The closure order was made at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court - Credit: Google Maps

A vulnerable housing tenant who has faced harassment in their own home will now be protected by an order which will see intruders banned.

The closure order bans anyone other than the male tenant, certain named individuals, and people providing official support from entering the premises on Worcester Way for three months.

Anyone breaching the order could face a prison sentence of up to 51 weeks, a fine, or both.

The closure order was applied for at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday, where the bench heard the male tenant understood the need for the order.

A borough council spokesman said: "The council applied for the order to help protect the resident and has put in place long term support measures."

The application for a closure order was made by the borough council under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Police were also present at the court hearing.