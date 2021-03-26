News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man charged with burglaries from summer house

Reece Hanson

Published: 9:37 AM March 26, 2021   
Briar Avenue, in Bradwell.

A Gorleston man has appeared in court accused of stealing an Xbox, money and alcohol from a summer house and home earlier this month.

Justin Loades, has been charged with burgling a garage and summer house at a home in Briar Avenue, Bradwell, between March 10 and 11, where the 36-year-old is accused of stealing alcohol and a coat.

Loades, of New College Close, Gorleston, is charged with a second count of burglary after allegedly stealing an Xbox, cash, scratch cards and keys from a home in Jasmine Gardens, Bradwell, between March 17 and 18.

Norfolk Police arrested Loades on Friday, March 19, and questioned him at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre, where he was charged and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court via video link on Saturday, March 20, and was remanded in custody to appear before Norwich Crown Court on April 19. 

