Gorleston man fined nearly £500 for dumping rubbish in road

Electrical items and stones were in Brown's recycling bin, which led to GYBS declining to take it. - Credit: GYBC

A Gorleston man who dumped rubbish in the road has been left with a £434 court bill.

It is said Hayden Brown, of Burgh Road, tipped his green wheelie bin over in the street when binmen refused to collect it after spotting electrical equipment and stones mixed in with the recycling.

Refuse collectors for Great Yarmouth Borough Services (GYBS) check the bins for contamination which can prevent batches of recycling from being processed.

Brown was prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council for fly-tipping following the incident which happened on August 5, 2021.

Brown later pleaded guilty to an offence under the Environmental Protection Act at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 costs.

After the court case the council's environment committee chairman Paul Well said: "Our colleagues in GYBS monitor bins carefully and this successful prosecution shows that we will support them in doing their jobs."

