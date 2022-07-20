News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Gorleston man fined nearly £500 for dumping rubbish in road

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 2:36 PM July 20, 2022
Rubbish in the road

Electrical items and stones were in Brown's recycling bin, which led to GYBS declining to take it. - Credit: GYBC

A Gorleston man who dumped rubbish in the road has been left with a £434 court bill.

It is said Hayden Brown, of Burgh Road, tipped his green wheelie bin over in the street when binmen refused to collect it after spotting electrical equipment and stones mixed in with the recycling.

Refuse collectors for Great Yarmouth Borough Services (GYBS) check the bins for contamination which can prevent batches of recycling from being processed.

Rubbish in the road

Brown was fined £434 for dumping his recycling in the road. - Credit: GYBC

Brown was prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council for fly-tipping following the incident which happened on August 5, 2021.

Brown later pleaded guilty to an offence under the Environmental Protection Act at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court.

He was fined £250, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 costs.

After the court case the council's environment committee chairman Paul Well said: "Our colleagues in GYBS monitor bins carefully and this successful prosecution shows that we will support them in doing their jobs."

Most Read

  1. 1 Crop field blaze closes A47 on Norfolk border
  2. 2 Homes gutted by fire after field blaze spreads to properties
  3. 3 Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth
  1. 4 Wildfire caused stretch of A47 to be closed
  2. 5 It's summertime - Why were the gritters out in Gorleston?
  3. 6 Firefighters battle field blaze in Norfolk Broads village
  4. 7 People skip the shops for the beach in Great Yarmouth
  5. 8 First look at huge corgi-shaped maize maze ahead of summer opening
  6. 9 'Mixed results' over moving snails raises fears over Acle Straight dualling
  7. 10 Norfolk beach named among world's top tourist attractions by Tripadvisor

For more information on what can and cannot be recycled, visit www.norfolkrecycles.com

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

Town Wall Road

More than 100 cannabis plants seized in police raid on town home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Ladies night at Great Yarmouth Race Course. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Gallery

Can you spot yourself in our Yarmouth races ladies night picture gallery?

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
Harfrey's Roundabout in Great Yarmouth

Deal struck to speed up £4.8m roundabout revamp work

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Amanda Jane Gilgil, from Great Yarmouth, tries a practice run for her bikini dip

Amanda's joy at Miss Voluptuous UK public vote win

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon