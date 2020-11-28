'Give it back' - Man's plea after his moped is stolen
- Credit: Courtesy of David Bray
A man whose moped was stolen has made an emotional plea for it to be returned.
Norfolk police have said they are investigating the theft of a moped from a car park in Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, between 10pm on Tuesday (November 24) and 8am on Wednesday (November 25).
David Bray, who owns the moped, said: "I'm disabled, with COPD, and can't walk very far because I get out of breath."
The 42-year-old, who lives on Abyssinian Road in Great Yarmouth, used the moped to go shopping and visit his family.
When he noticed the moped was missing on Wednesday morning, he started crying, he said.
"That was my life, that bike," he added.
"I got my licence to drive it when I was 40, now I'm 42, then this happens."
To the person who took the moped, he said: "Give it back, I need it, it's the only way I can get out and about."
Norfolk police said enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/83067/20.