WATCH: Hooded boy kicks in shop door to steal Haribo

Video

A boy in black threw a brick through the window of D N Food and Off Licence on Sunday, January 2. - Credit: Supplied

The moment a boy breaks into a Gorleston high street store by kicking in its front door before stealing bags of Haribo and alcohol has been caught on CCTV.

D N Food and Off Licence on High Street was targeted at around 4.30am on Sunday by two hooded intruders.

D N Food and Off Licence on Gorleston High Street. - Credit: Google

The CCTV shows what appears to be a boy wearing black throwing a brick into the window of the shop door.

He retrieves the brick before running in the direction of Palmer Road.

Moments later, the boy returns to the off licence - this time with another boy - and begins kicking the door before gaining entry, setting off the security alarm.

The other boy runs away in the direction of Lowestoft Road as soon as the door is broken down, while the boy in black makes his way inside the store.

The boy in black ran in the direction of Palmer Road after throwing a brick through D N Food and Off Licence on Gorleston high Street. - Credit: Supplied

After a few seconds, the boy in black runs out of the store in the same direction as his accomplice.

Further footage shows that 30 minutes later the two boys return to the store.

The boy in black goes back inside, tripping the security alarm for a second time, and the other runs back in the direction of Lowestoft Road.

The incident happened on Gorleston High Street on Sunday, January 2 at around 5am. - Credit: Supplied

A passing police car spots the intruder, who runs away down Palmer Road. Officers chased the burglar, but to no avail.

Shop manager Dinesh Kumarasamy said bags of Haribo and four bottles of alcohol - with a combined total value of more than £100 - were stolen.

The boy can be seen carrying something after he runs out of the shop. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Kumarasamy said that he was informed by the police about the incident and went to his store to fix the door.

He said a previous time his door was broken, it cost £300 to replace.

"I feel very bad about it," Mr Kumarasamy said.

"We are a little bit worried about the problem.

"I hope the police catch them and they are made to repay the cost."

D N Food and Off Licence remains open.

After kicking the door to the shop several times, the boy runs into it. - Credit: Supplied

A spokesperson from police said: "Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a shop on Gorleston High Street.

"It happened in the early hours of Sunday, January 2 around 5am when a man was seen to smash the front window of the shop.

"Officers witnessed the incident and after seeing police the suspect fled the scene."

Anyone with information should contact PC James Askew at Great Yarmouth Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/262/22.