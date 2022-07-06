Drink driver caught while following police car on A47
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012
A Gorleston woman nearly drove into oncoming traffic on the A47 after drinking at her son's leaving do, a court had heard.
Olwen Gilham was driving behind a police car on the Acle Straight by the Halvergate turning when she started to drive erratically.
Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court said the police saw her Nissan VRM crossing the central line.
Colette Parker, prosecuting, said: "It came very close to an oncoming vehicle."
Police stopped Gilham, 61 of Queen's Crescent, and carried out a breath test which gave a reading of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.
On Wednesday Gilham pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A47 on May 16 when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.
She was handed a 23-month driving ban.
Most Read
- 1 Football club fined and chairman suspended over FA breaches
- 2 Pleasure Beach running locals evening with discount for NR postcodes
- 3 Hunted winner reveals show secrets in Instagram diary
- 4 'Handful' of people kicked out of Norfolk cinema amid Minions TikTok craze
- 5 'Sold as seen' - two-bed house gutted by fire goes on the market
- 6 Dog rescued after fire breaks out at Gorleston home
- 7 Multiple fire crews tackle overnight blaze in Norfolk home
- 8 Debate over 665 homes to be broadcast live amid 'heightened interest'
- 9 Mural in Great Yarmouth celebrating Queen's jubilee is defaced
- 10 Quaint Caister cottage fixer-upper goes under the hammer
The court heard she was driving back from her son's leaving do and had previous convictions.
Richard Mann, mitigating, said Gilham was addressing the "problems" she had in her life.
Gilham was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.