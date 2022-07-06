Drink driver caught while following police car on A47

The Acle Straight near the Halvergate turning, where Olwen Gilham was caught drink driving - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A Gorleston woman nearly drove into oncoming traffic on the A47 after drinking at her son's leaving do, a court had heard.

Olwen Gilham was driving behind a police car on the Acle Straight by the Halvergate turning when she started to drive erratically.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court said the police saw her Nissan VRM crossing the central line.

Colette Parker, prosecuting, said: "It came very close to an oncoming vehicle."

Police stopped Gilham, 61 of Queen's Crescent, and carried out a breath test which gave a reading of 87 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

On Wednesday Gilham pleaded guilty to drink driving on the A47 on May 16 when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

She was handed a 23-month driving ban.

The court heard she was driving back from her son's leaving do and had previous convictions.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Gilham was addressing the "problems" she had in her life.

Gilham was also fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £105 and a victim surcharge of £34.