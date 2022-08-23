Police carry out anti-social behaviour estate patrols

Police carried out foot patrols in the Nuffield Close area in Gorleston - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Police have been out on patrol on a Gorleston estate after people raised concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Over the weekend officers carried out foot patrols around Nuffield Close.

The patrols followed a meeting in which residents helped set policing priorities.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Officers from our Gorleston station were out on foot patrol over the weekend around Nuffield Close.

"Magdalen residents asked us to focus on deterring anti-social behaviour in this area during the recent Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) priority setting meeting for Gorleston and the surrounding areas."

The panel also set the following priorities for other policing patches:

Southern Villages - speeding in all areas

Cobholm and Southtown - anti-social behaviour concerning children

Bradwell - anti-social behaviour in green spaces

Gorleston - anti-social behaviour/shoplifting in Gorleston High Street and street drinkers

The next SNAP meeting is on November 17. All Gorleston residents are welcome to join and have their say.

Email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk to take part.