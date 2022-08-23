Police carry out anti-social behaviour estate patrols
- Credit: Great Yarmouth Police
Police have been out on patrol on a Gorleston estate after people raised concerns over anti-social behaviour.
Over the weekend officers carried out foot patrols around Nuffield Close.
The patrols followed a meeting in which residents helped set policing priorities.
A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Officers from our Gorleston station were out on foot patrol over the weekend around Nuffield Close.
"Magdalen residents asked us to focus on deterring anti-social behaviour in this area during the recent Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) priority setting meeting for Gorleston and the surrounding areas."
The panel also set the following priorities for other policing patches:
Southern Villages - speeding in all areas
Cobholm and Southtown - anti-social behaviour concerning children
Bradwell - anti-social behaviour in green spaces
Most Read
- 1 Burger business Zaks returns to Great Yarmouth
- 2 What are your thoughts on Gorleston seafront's masterplan?
- 3 Horse killed and woman left with life-threatening injuries after A47 crash
- 4 ‘Cowboy builder’ jailed for £130k trail of botched and dangerous work
- 5 Police dog finds missing man in Yarmouth after late-night search
- 6 'Playful and affectionate' Henry among pets looking for new homes
- 7 Thousands of pounds worth of fishing nets stolen in Caister
- 8 Driver stopped by police with person sat in bed of pick-up truck
- 9 Belton woman speaks out after cowboy builders sentenced
- 10 Closures on busy A47 bridge for seven months due to maintenance work
Gorleston - anti-social behaviour/shoplifting in Gorleston High Street and street drinkers
The next SNAP meeting is on November 17. All Gorleston residents are welcome to join and have their say.
Email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk to take part.