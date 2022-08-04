How you can help shape policing in Gorleston

Police are targeting anti-social behaviour in the Gorleston's High Street - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Residents of Gorleston and parts of Great Yarmouth and surrounding villages are being invited to help shape policing priorities in their communities.

On Thursday, August 11 an online meeting of the Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel will set police priorities for the Gorleston area.

As well as the town it will cover the Southtown, Cobholm and Southern Villages police beat patches.

The online priority meeting will be held on Microsoft Teams between 7pm and 8pm.

The current police priority for Gorleston is tackling anti-social behaviour on the High Street.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "Join us to have your say about local issues / concerns.

"The panel will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months.

"The adopted priorities will be published on the Norfolk Constabulary website."

For a link to join the meeting virtually, or to share any local issues or concerns with Gorleston's beat managers, email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk