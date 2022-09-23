How you can help shape policing in Gorleston

Policing priorities for Gorleston will be set at the online meeting

People in Gorleston and its surrounding villages can help shape how the area is policed by taking part in an online meeting.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting for Gorleston and its surrounding parishes is taking place on Thursday, November 17 between 7pm and 8pm on Microsoft Teams.

As well as Gorleston, the Great Yarmouth Police-organised event will cover priorities for Bradwell, Cobholm and Southtown, and the Southern Villages beat patch.

A statement from the police said: "Join us to have your say about local issues/concerns.

"The panel will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The adopted priorities will be published on the Norfolk Constabulary website.

The current priority for Gorleston is reducing anti-social behaviour, street drinking and shoplifting on the High Street.

For a link to join the meeting virtually, or to share any local issues or concerns with Gorleston's beat managers, email: GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk