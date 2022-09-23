News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

How you can help shape policing in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:27 AM September 23, 2022
A man wanted back in prison was hiding under his bed before being arrested by police in Great Yarmou

Policing priorities for Gorleston will be set at the online meeting

People in Gorleston and its surrounding villages can help shape how the area is policed by taking part in an online meeting.

A Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting meeting for Gorleston and its surrounding parishes is taking place on Thursday, November 17 between 7pm and 8pm on Microsoft Teams.

As well as Gorleston, the Great Yarmouth Police-organised event will cover priorities for Bradwell, Cobholm and Southtown, and the Southern Villages beat patch.

A statement from the police said: "Join us to have your say about local issues/concerns.

"The panel will discuss issues raised and decide priorities for all partners to act upon over the next three months."

The adopted priorities will be published on the Norfolk Constabulary website.

The current priority for Gorleston is reducing anti-social behaviour, street drinking and shoplifting on the High Street.

For a link to join the meeting virtually, or to share any local issues or concerns with Gorleston's beat managers, email: GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.police.uk

Gorleston News

Don't Miss

The boat sunk at St Olaves

Boat with five people onboard sinks on Norfolk Broads

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Steve Gilmour with wife Hannah Colby

Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth Minster.

Man arrested at memorial service for the Queen

Anthony Carroll

Author Picture Icon
A van has crashed into a building in Saxon Road

Van crashes into scaffolding outside home in Great Yarmouth

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon