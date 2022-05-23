News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Have your say on policing in Gorleston

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 10:28 AM May 23, 2022
The former Ruche Shoes on Gorleston High Street. Picture: Danielle Booden

Police are focussed on anti-social behaviour on the High Street - Credit: Danielle Booden

People in Gorleston can have their say on how the town is policed by taking part in an online meeting.

On Thursday, May 26 between 7pm and 6pm the Gorleston Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel will be holding a policing priority setting meeting.

The meeting is being held online via Microsoft Teams and allows people the the chance to suggest what police should focus on in the town.

Panel members then vote on which priorities should be chosen.

Gorleston police's current neighbourhood priority is tackling anti-social behaviour on the High Street.

A statement from the police team said:  "Do you live in Gorleston and want to have your say on local issues and concerns?

"Share your thoughts or join us for the next Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel priority setting."

To confirm your place, request a link to join virtually, or to put forward a priority suggestion, email GtYarmouth-OperationalPartnership@norfolk.pnn.police.uk

