Woman's sudden death not believed to be suspicious

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:17 PM November 9, 2021
gorleston death

A police forensic van at in St Anne Crescent - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police investigating after a Gorleston woman was found dead at home say her death is not believed to be suspicious.

The woman, aged 50, died in a home in St Anne's Crescent on Thursday, November 4.

Police had been called to the home after a report of a sudden death.

A statement from Norfolk Police said: "The death is being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious. A post mortem examination will take place in due course."

Neighbours had said a family-of-three lived at the address, a woman and her two adult children.

It is believed one of the woman's adult children had died.

There had been a heavy police presence at the home on Thursday night and into Friday afternoon.

Neighbours had spoken of their shock of what had happened to the woman and said the family had "kept themselves to themselves".



 

