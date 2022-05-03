Police checks help to make town roads safe

A speed check being carried out in Great Yarmouth during the operation - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Two drivers were snared by police during an operation targeting speeding vehicles on three Great Yarmouth roads.

Special constables working with South Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis carried out speed checks on Nelson Road North, Nelson Road Central and Nelson Road South.

The operation to keep the roads safe saw two motorists issued with Traffic Offence Reports by the police officers relating to their driving.

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "Our Special Constables were working with South Yarmouth beat manager PC Dale Chusonis last week on Nelson Road North, Nelson Road Central and Nelson Road South.

"While carrying out speed checks, two Traffic Offence Reports were issued, helping to make our roads safer."

The checks come as it was revealed in 2021 the county’s volunteer Community Speed Watch groups, predominantly in small towns and villages, clocked 16,962 speeding motorists - the equivalent of 46 every day.