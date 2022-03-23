Brewery Street drink driver admits offence at court

Antonino Giamello was caught drink driving in Brewery Street in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Google Maps

A driver has admitted being over the limit behind the wheel after being caught in Great Yarmouth's Brewery Street.

Antonino Giamello, 67, was behind the wheel of a Fiat 500 on February 28 when he was stopped by police.

The Italian national pleaded guilty to drink driving in Brewery Street when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Giamello spoke via an interpreter as he addressed the court.

The court heard he gave a breath test reading of 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

However Giamello, of Albemarle Road, Norwich, will be sentenced at a later date.

The bench at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court decided to grant unconditional bail to Giamello until April 25. He was given an interim driving ban for six months.