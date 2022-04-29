News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man arrested following rape of 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth

Author Picture Icon

James Weeds

Published: 5:41 PM April 29, 2022
Police supervising an alleyway.

Police were supervising the alleyway between Windsor Avenue and Balmoral Avenue near Hamilton Road on Tuesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Police are investigating the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth.

The incident took place at around 1am on Tuesday, April 26 in an alleyway off Hamilton Road.

Balmoral Avenue sign

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl on Tuesday. - Credit: James Weeds

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on Tuesday.

The man has been released on bail with conditions until Friday, May 20 while enquiries continue.

Windsor Avenue sign.

The rape of a 17-year-old girl took place in an alleyway close to Hamilton Road on Tuesday. - Credit: James Weeds

On Tuesday, there was a police cordon in place across the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue, while police were supervising the area.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Police were supervising the alleyway.

Police were supervising the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue near Hamilton Road on Tuesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

GP_JELLICOEROAD_YARMOUTH_APR22

Updated

Person airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following Yarmouth crash

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Burgh Castle Meadow View

Burgh Castle home sells for almost £1.3m

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Bomb squad called to Winterton after dog finds explosive in dunes

Video

Bomb squad called in after failed sniffer dog digs up live grenade

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon