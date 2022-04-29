Man arrested following rape of 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth

Police were supervising the alleyway between Windsor Avenue and Balmoral Avenue near Hamilton Road on Tuesday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

Police are investigating the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Great Yarmouth.

The incident took place at around 1am on Tuesday, April 26 in an alleyway off Hamilton Road.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was questioned at Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre on Tuesday.

The man has been released on bail with conditions until Friday, May 20 while enquiries continue.

On Tuesday, there was a police cordon in place across the alleyway between Balmoral Avenue and Windsor Avenue, while police were supervising the area.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

