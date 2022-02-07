Should police still have power to seize alcohol?

A flashback to 2010 and alcohol seized by police during the summer in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

People are being asked their views on giving police the power to seize alcohol from people acting anti-socially.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched a consultation on a Public Space Protection Order concerning alcohol use.

The protection order allows a police officer or an authorised council officer to ask anyone causing anti-social behaviour related to alcohol to stop drinking and, if appropriate, to confiscate any alcohol.

If the person does not comply, they can be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice.

The police also have the option to make arrests in the most severe cases of non-compliance.

The order was made in 2016, following problem-solving meetings between the borough council, police and other agencies, and a public consultation.

The order was renewed in June 2019 and the council must now review the order again to decide on a further three-year extension.

To help the council decide on renewing the order the council is asking residents to share their thoughts on alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

The online consultation survey runs until Sunday, March 6.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environment committee, said: “The creation of this order six years ago essentially combined and updated the borough’s anti-social behaviour measures under the latest legislation.

"To ensure those conditions remain relevant, we’re required after three years to consult on the current order to help full council decide whether to renew.

“This order helps keep the borough a safe and family-friendly place for residents and visitors to enjoy.

"We aren’t proposing any additional controls as part of this consultation, simply asking whether to continue the existing order with the current rules that have been in place for some years. I would encourage people to express their views by completing the survey.”

Visit great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say for more information and to fill in the survey.