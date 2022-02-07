News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Should police still have power to seize alcohol?

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 11:35 AM February 7, 2022
Police Community Support Officer Richard Bladon with the alcohol seized from young people across Gre

A flashback to 2010 and alcohol seized by police during the summer in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Archant

People are being asked their views on giving police the power to seize alcohol from people acting anti-socially.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has launched a consultation on a Public Space Protection Order concerning alcohol use.

The protection order allows a police officer or an authorised council officer to ask anyone causing anti-social behaviour related to alcohol to stop drinking and, if appropriate, to confiscate any alcohol.

If the person does not comply, they can be issued with an £80 fixed penalty notice.

The police also have the option to make arrests in the most severe cases of non-compliance.

The order was made in 2016, following problem-solving meetings between the borough council, police and other agencies, and a public consultation.

The order was renewed in June 2019 and the council must now review the order again to decide on a further three-year extension.

To help the council decide on renewing the order the council is asking residents to share their thoughts on alcohol related anti-social behaviour.

Most Read

  1. 1 Homeless halfway house bid is dropped by council
  2. 2 Bid to allow year-round holiday homes at former Pontins refused
  3. 3 Doner kebab chain planning Norfolk restaurant in major expansion
  1. 4 Riverside areas in danger of flooding in Norfolk
  2. 5 Property with three-bed home and chip shop on sale for £400k
  3. 6 New pub lights 'spoiling' dark skies in scenic Broads' village
  4. 7 Old haunts: 'Ghost sign' trail set to bring the past to life
  5. 8 Fun park operators given six months to replace fence
  6. 9 Man jailed after £13,000 of cocaine and heroin found at Yarmouth address
  7. 10 'It is so frustrating'- businessman's anger at £1.7m warehouse phone line delay

The online consultation survey runs until Sunday, March 6.

Paul Wells, chairman of the borough council's environment committee, said: “The creation of this order six years ago essentially combined and updated the borough’s anti-social behaviour measures under the latest legislation.

"To ensure those conditions remain relevant, we’re required after three years to consult on the current order to help full council decide whether to renew.

“This order helps keep the borough a safe and family-friendly place for residents and visitors to enjoy.

"We aren’t proposing any additional controls as part of this consultation, simply asking whether to continue the existing order with the current rules that have been in place for some years. I would encourage people to express their views by completing the survey.”

Visit great-yarmouth.gov.uk/have-your-say for more information and to fill in the survey.

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

See how The Pines at the former Pontins holiday site in Hemsby is developing.

Bid to remove holiday occupancy conditions at former Pontins

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Lance Martin is preparing to move his home in erosion-hit Hemsby again.

Living dangerously: Lance Martin back on the brink

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
The Greenwoods clothing store in Great Yarmouth has closed down, but the building is poised for a re

New plans for former menswear shop poised for approval

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Caister family hunting for missing dog Great Yarmouth

Family's plea after puppy goes missing at Caister beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon