Extra police patrols carried out in resorts

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:20 PM March 7, 2022
A police officer on patrol on the Golden Mile meets what appears to be a street entertainer

A police officer on patrol on the Golden Mile meets what appears to be a street entertainer - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

Extra police patrols have been carried out over the weekend in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston.

Officers from the Norfolk Community Policing Team could be seen in both towns on Sunday.

They were out and about on Gorleston's High Street and on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile and Regent Road area as they supported officers from the town's safer neighbour teams.

A police officer engages with people in Gorleston

A police officer engages with people in Gorleston - Credit: Great Yarmouth Police

A statement from Great Yarmouth Police said: "The Norfolk Community Policing Team were in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston supporting our local Safer Neighbourhood Teams with additional patrols and visibility."

The statement added the community policing team enjoyed lots of engagement with people in both towns and it joked that officers sadly did not enjoy any ice cream or chips as they carried out their patrols.

Anyone interested in the work of the town's safer neighbourhood teams should follow Great Yarmouth Police on Twitter and on Facebook.

