Crime

Audi driver banned for getting behind wheel after night out

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:52 PM February 9, 2022


Maisie Bird was stopped by police in South Quay - Credit: James Bass

A senior health care assistant has been banned from driving for 17 months after she got behind the wheel of her car after drinking at a nightclub.

Maisie Bird, 26, was stopped in her Audi A1 by police at South Quay in Great Yarmouth after they noticed the erratic nature of her driving.

She gave an alcohol breath test reading of 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Bird, of New College Close, Gorleston, pleaded guilty to drink driving on January 8 this year when she appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, February 9.

Katherine Kibryra-Deane, prosecuting, said: "The driving was of poor conduct. There had been no lane discipline."

The court heard Bird had no previous convictions.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Bird was very apologetic for her behaviour and not being able to drive would impact on her getting to her work, which involves mental health services.

As well as the 17-month driving ban, Bird was fined £350 and ordered to pay £105 court costs and a £35 victim surcharge.

