A bicycle stolen from Micawber Avenue in Great Yarmouth sometime between April 26 and 27. - Credit: Charlean Stretton

A pair of bicycles were stolen from a garden in Great Yarmouth - leaving a man without his means of getting to work.

Charlean Stretton, 26, who lives with her husband Kyle and four children in the Barrack Estate, said the bikes were taken from their back yard sometime between 10pm on Monday (April 26) and 8.15am on Tuesday (April 27).

"A lock was wrapped around both bikes," she said.

"It was shocking, really, to find somebody had made a lot of effort to come in and take them, to jump the fence and carry off the two bikes."

The theft has made "quite a big" impact on their lives, she added.

The bike was her husband's "only means of transport to and from work" at Seashore Holiday Park, a 15-minute cycle as opposed to an hour's walk.

"He's had the bike for two years and was building it up. It cost about £400," Ms Stretton said.

A toddler's chair attached to a bicycle stolen from Micawber Avenue in Great Yarmouth sometime between April 26 and 27. - Credit: Charlean Stretton

"My bike has my toddler's seat attached, which I used to take her out.

"They could see from the garden we have children and still decided it was acceptable to steal.

"We are completely devastated and this effects our whole family as we really enjoy our family rides, as well as this being my husband's work transport."

Norfolk Police said they have received a report of two bicycles stolen from a property in Micawber Avenue between 10pm on Monday (April 26) and 8.15am on Tuesday (April 27).

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone who may have information should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting reference number 36/27858/21.







