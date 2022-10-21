WATCH: The moment brazen thieves steal electric bike from shed

Video

The thieves struck at about 2.40pm on Tuesday, October 18 - Credit: Richard Harvey

CCTV has captured the moment brazen thieves stole an electric bike from a shed outside a Great Yarmouth home.

The pair struck at about 2.40am on Tuesday, October 18 in Louise Close.

After taking one bike, the male offenders returned to steal another electric bike from the shed soon after.

The two-wheelers belonged to Richard Harvey, 47, and partner Rebecca McFarland, 46, and were worth about £5,000.

One of the bikes is removed from the shed in Louise Close - Credit: Richard Harvey

Officers are now hunting for the two thieves.

Norfolk Constabulary said in a statement that one man had been described as wearing a black coat with the hood up, while the other was wearing grey shorts.

Richard Harvey's custom-made electric bike - Credit: Richard Harvey

A spokesman for the force added: "One e-bike is a woman’s model and described as black. The man's model is distinctive as it is customised, black and blue with oversized wheels and yellow writing with a battery strapped to the frame."

Anyone with information should contact PC William Cornish on 101, quoting reference 36/80658/22.