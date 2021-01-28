Published: 4:13 PM January 28, 2021

A boat called 'Woodpecker' has been cut from its moorings and stolen near Great Yarmouth.

Norfolk Police have said the five-metre timber day boat was taken from Burgh Castle Marina sometime between Sunday, January 17, and Sunday, January 24.

The suspect(s) is believed to have cut the ropes of the boat and taken it from its mooring.

The vessel was recovered on January 24 at Goodchild's Marina.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information regarding the theft.

The boat is described as white and blue, with the name 'WOODPECKER', and a Broads Authority registration number of 1857Y.

Anyone who may have seen the boat during the timeframe it was missing, or those with information, are asked to contact PC Amy Barrell in the Broadsbeat Team on 101, quoting crime number 36/4775/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.



