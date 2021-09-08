Trial review held over boxer's death

Published: 2:31 PM September 8, 2021

A short court hearing has been held concerning a trial about the death of a Great Yarmouth boxer.

Jakub Moczyk, known to family and friends as Kuba, was taking part in his first ever bout at the Great Yarmouth arena in November 2016, when he collapsed after a series of blows to the head.

He died later in hospital.

Aurelijus Kerpe, of Great Yarmouth, alleged to be the promoter of the event and medical cover provider Andrew Cowlard, of Ormesby, have both denied health and safety failings concerning the death.

The case against the men is being prosecuted by Great Yarmouth Borough Council.

On Tuesday a pre-trial review hearing was held at Norwich Crown Court.

A statement from the council said: "It was a pre-trial hearing review so that all parties could speak with the judge ahead of the court date. No decisions were made. The court date is set for September 27, however this has not yet confirmed, due to judge availability."







