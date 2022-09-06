News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Police probe still continues into cannabis factory discovery

Author Picture Icon

Anthony Carroll

Published: 3:03 PM September 6, 2022
Town Wall Road

The cannabis factory was found in Town Wall Road - Credit: Anthony Carroll

Police are still investigating who was behind the cultivation of a Great Yarmouth cannabis factory.

On July 12 more than 120 cannabis plants with an estimated street profit of around £100,000 were seized from a property on Town Wall Road after police executed a warrant.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon that investigations are still continuing with no arrests having been made in connection with the discovery of the cannabis factory.

The home had been sealed while police carried out initial investigations over two days.

A resident in the road had said they had not noticed anything suspicious at the property and that it appeared to have been empty for around five to six months before the police made the discovery.

Last September Norfolk Constabulary had revealed they had seized more than 100 cannabis factories in the Great Yarmouth area over a five-year period.

Police officers had seized approximately 4,500 plants from a total of 103 such operations since 2016.

