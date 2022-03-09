Thief snared after DNA found on rock put through car window

The car Lee Trench had broken into was parked in Queen's Road - Credit: Google Maps

A thief who smashed a car window with a rock and stole personal items was snared by his DNA from the scene of the crime, a court heard.

Lee Trench stole a sat nav, a coat, a box with cat toys, sunglasses and other items from a car in Queen's Road in Great Yarmouth.

Trench, 40, of Albert Square, Yarmouth, admitted theft from a motor vehicle between October 27 and October 28 last year when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Stephen Munton, prosecuting said: "A rock was discovered in the vehicle. Police were able to analyse the rock and found the DNA of Mr Trench."

Police officers found Trench in possession of one tablet of Xanax, a controlled C class drug, an offence he also admitted at court.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Trench had been a heroin user at the time but was now getting help from the Change Grow Live substance misuse organisation and was no longer taking the A class drug.

Trench was ordered to pay £180 compensation to the car's owner, was placed on a nine month community order and fined £20.