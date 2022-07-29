CCTV cameras to be installed in town streets to help keep people safe

A network of CCTV cameras are to be installed in Great Yarmouth in a drive to help people feel safer in the town.

As well as the installation of the 10 cameras, a joint £190,000 scheme will see increased police patrols in the town and improved street lighting.

The cameras are to be set up in King Street, St Peters Road down to Marine Parade, and connecting streets including Deneside, Victoria Road and Wellington Road.

King Street is to get CCTV cameras - Credit: Archant

In a borough council and Great Yarmouth Police link-up, officers will step up patrols in those areas.

The £190,000 funding came after Great Yarmouth Borough Council and Norfolk Police won a grant of £127,500 from the latest round of the government’s Safer Streets Fund.

Further funding of £63,750 came from the borough council and partner agencies.

Carl Smith, Great Yarmouth Borough Council leader, said: “This work will help make people feel safer in an important area of Great Yarmouth.

"We have already extended CCTV in Great Yarmouth and Gorleston through previous Safer Streets funding, and this latest work will build on that success.

Councillor Carl Smith, deputy leader of Great Yarmouth Borogh Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

“We will keep working with the police, local businesses and communities across the borough to prevent crime and help keep our residents and visitors feeling safe.”

Earlier in July, 15 new CCTV cameras went live across Great Yarmouth and Gorleston as part of a previous Safer Streets Fund supported scheme.

In Great Yarmouth, eight CCTV cameras were installed at Sandown Road, North Denes Road, Estcourt Road, Kitchener Road, North Drive, Northgate Street and the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

In Gorleston, the seven new devices were installed in Magdalen Square, Windsor Way, the Crow Hall Green area, Lowestoft Road and Lower Esplanade.

The Gorleston CCTV control room - Credit: Stuart Malkovich

The locations for the 15 cameras were chosen following a consultation last August where residents, businesses, community groups and sports clubs were asked for their views.

The fund has also supported work to improve the condition of The Rows – dozens of pedestrian and shopping alleys in the town.

The cameras in Great Yarmouth are monitored by Community Safety (Great Yarmouth) Ltd, which currently monitors other CCTV in the area.

The Gorleston CCTV cameras are operated by a team of police support volunteers.