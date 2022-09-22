Council asks if people want more CCTV cameras installed in town

People in Great Yarmouth are being asked their view on plans to install even more CCTV cameras across the town to help keep streets safe.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is working with Norfolk Constabulary to install nine new CCTV cameras in the town and wants the public's views on proposed locations.

Funding for the cameras has come from the borough council and the government's Safer Streets Fund.

The potential sites for the cameras are in Deneside, York Road, King Street/St Peters Road, Blackfriars/Victoria Road, Havelock Road, Victoria Road, Wellington Road, Kimberly Terrace/Camperdown and Nelson Road Central.

A bid is being made to install CCTV in King Street - Credit: Archant



As part of the consultation the council is keen to hear from residents, businesses, community groups and sports clubs on what impact the cameras may have.

Questionnaires will be delivered to all properties near to the proposed camera sites, with an online version available for the general public to complete at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/GYCCTV



The questionnaire will take around five minutes to complete and will help inform the council's decision.

The consultation will run for ten weeks with a closing date for responses of Monday, December 5.

Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Councilor Carl Smith said: "We are really pleased that Safer Streets funding has given us and our partners further funding for additional CCTV and street lighting in Great Yarmouth.

"Please take a few minutes to respond to the survey as your feedback will help us make our decision on these important proposals."

The new CCTV cameras will be monitored 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by Community Safety (Great Yarmouth) Ltd which currently monitors other CCTV in the borough.

An example of CCTV in action with a Gorleston police officer waving to an operator - Credit: Archant

In July more than a dozen CCTV cameras were installed across the Great Yarmouth area to help keep residents safe.

The 15 cameras were set up in areas of Great Yarmouth and Gorleston that were described as having "issues".

In Great Yarmouth, eight CCVTV cameras were installed at Sandown Road, North Denes Road, Estcourt Road, Kitchener Road, North Drive, Northgate Street and the Wellesley Recreation Ground.

The Gorleston CCTV control room - Credit: Stuart Malkovich

In Gorleston, seven new devices were put in Magdalen Square, Windsor Way, the Crow Hall Green area, Lowestoft Road and Lower Esplanade.