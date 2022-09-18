Man arrested after filming Queen church service
- Credit: James Weeds
A man has been arrested after he was seen filming a church service paying tribute to the Queen and allegedly became disruptive.
The man was attending a service at Great Yarmouth Minster on Sunday night.
He appeared to be filming the service on his mobile phone as he walked round the Minster and was said to have become disruptive when approached.
The man was arrested by the head of Great Yarmouth Police, Supt Nathan Clark, who was attending the service as part of his official role.
The man was arrested after he was bundled out of the Minster.
Supt Clark said the man was arrested on the suspicion of disrupting a church service and a section 5 public order offence.
After being arrested the man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre to be questioned.
Sunday's service was attended by more than 200 people.