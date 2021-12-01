Banned drink diver led Great Yarmouth police on chase

Jack Docherty was seen by police by Fallen Angels - Credit: Google maps

A banned drink-driver who led police on a chase in Great Yarmouth has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Jack Docherty had been seen by police outside Fallen Angels lapdancing club with some friends on the town's seafront on the night of October 23.

Police then saw a Renault Kangoo van being driven by Docherty the wrong way down Euston Road.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard officers then pursued Docherty, 27, of Salk Road, Gorleston, who fled the van in the North Quay area of the town.

He was arrested after a police officer pulled a Taser on him.

When arrested the self-employed plasterer and renderer gave a alcohol breath test, which recorded a reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of the breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

Katherine Kibyra-Dean, prosecuting, describing Docherty's condition after his arrest, said: "He was slurring his words, his eyes were glazed, he was unsteady on his feet."

The court heard Docherty had been been serving a driving ban for drink driving at the time of the incident and had nine previous convictions for 15 various offences.

He pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Arthur Balls, mitigating, said Docherty had been rebuilding his life after serving a previous prison sentence and was very apologetic for his behaviour.

Mr Balls said: "He is someone who comes across as a very hard-working individual."

Describing his client's actions on the night in question Mr Balls added: "He puts it down to a moment of stupidity."

He was handed a 12 week prison sentence, suspended for a year, and ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and banned from driving for 48 months.

Docherty was told by magistrates that if he had not had a job then he may have been sent to prison.

Chair of the magistrates bench Peter Candon said: "Our concern is the manner of your driving and the police chased you."

Docherty must also pay £145 in court costs and a £128 victim surcharge.



