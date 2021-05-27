'Questionable driving' see drink-driver snared

Published: 6:46 AM May 27, 2021

This vehicle was stopped by Acle Road and Policing Teams in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team

A driver was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit after being stopped in a Norfolk town on Wednesday night.

Acle Road and Policing Team stopped the van in Great Yarmouth after seeing what they described as "questionable driving".

The driver provided a roadside test of 115 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Police said the driver was taken into custody.