'Questionable driving' see drink-driver snared

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:46 AM May 27, 2021   
This vehicle was stopped by Acle Road and Policing Teams in Great Yarmouth 

This vehicle was stopped by Acle Road and Policing Teams in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk's Roads & Armed Policing Team

A driver was found to be more than three times the drink-drive limit after being stopped in a Norfolk town on Wednesday night.

Acle Road and Policing Team stopped the van in Great Yarmouth after seeing what they described as "questionable driving". 

The driver provided a roadside test of 115 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. 

Police said the driver was taken into custody.

