Four people arrested and 13 vehicles seized in Great Yarmouth

Police made four arrests and seized 13 vehicles during an operation to clamp down on motoring offences - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Police seized 13 vehicles and arrested four people during two days of action in Great Yarmouth.

The joint operation by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team and police and immigration officers from the town took place in Acle New Road between Thursday, July 7, and Friday, July 8.

Operation Foxtail saw police conducting both intelligence-led patrols as well as high-visibility vehicle checks to target individuals in possession of fake driving licences.

The arrests included two people for driving with a fake licence, one person for an immigration offence and another for money laundering.

Officers also seized 13 vehicles and issued tickets for 36 driving offences.

Operation lead, PC Josh Preston said: "This has been a successful couple of days stopping people and vehicles which shouldn’t be using the road network.

"Some of the vehicles stopped were in such an unroadworthy condition that they have been immediately taken off the road."