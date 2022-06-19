News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Driver without licence and insurance apologises before officers say a word

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:44 AM June 19, 2022
A car was seized in Great Yarmouth after the driver was found to have no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle tax

A car was seized in Great Yarmouth after the driver was found to have no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle tax - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver without a licence and insurance apologised to the officers who stopped them and handed over the car keys - without police even needing to say anything.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team decided to stop the red Peugeot 106 in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, June 18.

Officers approached the car and upon seeing them, the driver said "sorry" before handing over the keys.

The driver was found to have no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle tax.

The car was seized.

Norfolk Live News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Beachside Holidays in Scratby, near Great Yarmouth, has filmed for Channel 4's Four in a Bed

Channel 4's Four in a Bed spotlight falls on seaside chalets

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Great Yarmouth super slimmer Sarah Burbage shares new baby snaps after losing over six stone for IVF

Baby joy for woman who lost more than six stone to become a mum

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Alexandra House Nursing and Residential Care Home was closed in August 2018 after a "damning" CQC re

Bid to convert 'truly stunning' former care home into nine-bed house

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A car was left overturned after a two-car crash near Great Yarmouth on Thursday afternoon

Norfolk Live News

Driver injured as car overturns in crash on A149 near Great Yarmouth

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon