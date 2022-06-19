Driver without licence and insurance apologises before officers say a word

A car was seized in Great Yarmouth after the driver was found to have no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle tax - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver without a licence and insurance apologised to the officers who stopped them and handed over the car keys - without police even needing to say anything.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team decided to stop the red Peugeot 106 in Great Yarmouth on Saturday, June 18.

#AcleRAPT stopped this vehicle a short time ago in @GYarmouthPolice. Before officers even managed to say hello, the driver said "Sorry" and handed over the keys..

Licence? ❌

Insurance? ❌

MOT? ❌

VEL? ❌

That explains it.. #Seized #880/7007 pic.twitter.com/g8YdRa7PCG — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) June 18, 2022

Officers approached the car and upon seeing them, the driver said "sorry" before handing over the keys.

The driver was found to have no licence, insurance, MOT or vehicle tax.

The car was seized.