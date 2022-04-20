News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Crack cocaine user arrested by drug-dealing alley

Anthony Carroll

Published: 1:38 PM April 20, 2022
King Street saw high levels of reported crime between April and August of this year. Picture: Liz Co

Shane Haylett was arrested in an alley off King Street - Credit: Archant

A crack cocaine user was caught by police near a Great Yarmouth town centre alley known for drug dealing, a court has heard.

Shane Haylett was found with ten white paper wraps with crack cocaine by the alley off King Street by a plain clothes police officer.

Haylett, 59, of St George's Road, pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug on November 17 last year when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

Simone Walsh, prosecuting, said the secluded alleyway was known to police for drug dealing activity. 

The court heard Haylett said he paid £60 for the crack cocaine for his personal use.

Arthur Balls, mitigating, said there was no suggestion Haylett was dealing drugs and had fully co-operated with police.

Haylett, whose last criminal conviction was in 2010, was fined £120, and ordered to pay costs of £145 and a £34 victim surcharge.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court
Great Yarmouth News

