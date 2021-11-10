Yarmouth man bought fake driving licence off Facebook
- Credit: Anthony Carroll
A Great Yarmouth man who bought a fake Lithuanian driving licence off Facebook is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for his deception.
Dainius Navickas was stopped in his Alfa Romeo by police in Great Yarmouth's Northgate Street on August 1 and produced a licence which checks found to be fake.
Navickas, 29, of King Street, pleaded guilty to using a driving licence with intent to deceive and driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with his licence when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
The court heard he had a drink-driving offence from 2014.
Arthur Balls, mitigating, said Navickas had brought the fake licence two and a half years ago.
Mr Balls said: "He resorted to the temptation to buy it on Facebook."
The court heard Navickas was remorseful for his actions and hoped to start work in a potato factory after finishing his seasonal job as an agricultural worker.
Most Read
- 1 Top chef behind seaside pop-up looks to open first restaurant
- 2 Scooter cavalcade tribute for former footballer and Mod 'Noddy'
- 3 Patient died waiting an hour for ambulance to come to life-threatening call
- 4 Life on the edge: Dramatic pictures show scale of erosion at Winterton
- 5 Hunt is on for heat pumps
- 6 Woman's sudden death not believed to be suspicious
- 7 A year on since the snap lock down
- 8 Family return from trick or treating to find Christmas gifts stolen
- 9 Bid to knock down 'unviable' country pub
- 10 Free weekend parking returns for Christmas shoppers
Magistrates decided they had insufficient powers to sentence him and sent his case to Norwich Crown Court to be dealt with at a later date.