Yarmouth man bought fake driving licence off Facebook

Dainius Navickas was stopped by police in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A Great Yarmouth man who bought a fake Lithuanian driving licence off Facebook is to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court for his deception.

Dainius Navickas was stopped in his Alfa Romeo by police in Great Yarmouth's Northgate Street on August 1 and produced a licence which checks found to be fake.

Navickas, 29, of King Street, pleaded guilty to using a driving licence with intent to deceive and driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with his licence when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The court heard he had a drink-driving offence from 2014.

Arthur Balls, mitigating, said Navickas had brought the fake licence two and a half years ago.

Mr Balls said: "He resorted to the temptation to buy it on Facebook."

The court heard Navickas was remorseful for his actions and hoped to start work in a potato factory after finishing his seasonal job as an agricultural worker.

Magistrates decided they had insufficient powers to sentence him and sent his case to Norwich Crown Court to be dealt with at a later date.