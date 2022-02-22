Two arrests after suspected arson at Great Yarmouth home

Two men were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation following a fire in a flat at Portland Court. - Credit: James Weeds

Two arrests have been made following a suspected arson incident at a flat in Great Yarmouth.

Police were called to a flat at Portland Court in Southtown at 9.20pm on Monday, February 21, following reports of a fire.

Two men in their 50s were taken to James Paget University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

A fire investigation team attended with police and a seal was then put in place.

Norfolk Police say two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A spokesperson from Norfolk Fire and Rescue said: "Four appliances from Great Yarmouth, Gorleston and Martham attended a domestic building fire on Portland Court.

"Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. "





The stop message was received at 10.08pm.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "Two ambulances attended a fire in a property in Portland Court in Great Yarmouth just after 9.30pm yesterday.

"Two adult men were transported to the James Paget Hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation.”