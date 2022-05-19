News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Four men arrested following altercation by Great Yarmouth pub

James Weeds

Published: 12:56 PM May 19, 2022
Man being arrested outside the Troll Cart

Four arrests were made following an altercation by the Troll Cart in Great Yarmouth on Wednesday night. - Credit: Archant

Four arrests were made in Great Yarmouth town centre following an altercation.

On Wednesday (May 18), four men - all between the ages of 20 and 40 - were arrested on Regent Road close to the Troll Cart pub, McDonalds and Paddy Power at around 7pm.

People left the pub and other premises to watch as the arrests were made during the incident, which drew a heavy police presence.

A spokesperson for Great Yarmouth police said: "Officers were called to Regent Road in Great Yarmouth at approximately 7pm following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

"Four men - two aged in their 30s, one in his 40s and another in his 20s - were arrested in connection with the incident."

Police said enquiries were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the altercation incident.

If you have witnessed a crime, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or call police on 101.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

