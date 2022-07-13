Man admits smashing up hotel room after row with partner

Christopher Lawlor caused £829 of damage to a room at the Comfort Hotel - Credit: Colliers

A man drunkenly smashed up a Great Yarmouth hotel room after a row with his partner, a court has heard.

Christopher Lawlor caused £829 worth of damage to a room at the Comfort Hotel by damaging a door, desk and television.

Lawlor, 41 and of Letchworth Garden City in Hertfordshire, had been at the hotel with his partner and following an argument he then drunkenly went on his rampage, which led to the police being called.

On Wednesday he pleaded guilty to criminal damage at the hotel between June 11 and June 12 when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The court heard the overall cost to the hotel was £1,489, which as well as repairs included the loss of the use of the room and having to move other guests away from Lawlor's room and compensate them

Lawlor, representing himself, apologised to everyone for his actions. He put his behaviour following an argument with his partner down to having drank too much, a problem he knew he sometimes had.

He will be sentenced at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on August 9.