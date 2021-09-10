Jewellery shop raid sees £15,000 worth of stock taken

Published: 12:22 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 12:24 PM September 10, 2021

Philip Barulis, owner of Philip John Jewellers was alerted of an alarm at 4.30am on Friday, September 10. - Credit: James Weeds

A jeweller has spoken his frustration after his shop was targeted in an early morning burglary.

Philip Barulis, owner of Philip John Jewellers in Great Yarmouth, was alerted of an alarm at his King Street shop on Friday at around 4.30am.





There was a police cordon outside Philip John Jewellers and the alley leading to the entrance of Victoria Apartments on King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8am on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds





When Mr Barulis arrived at his shop, police were already at the scene after a passerby had reported the jewellery shop's broken window and a half-raised shutter.

The offender(s) had managed to gain access to the shutter's controls and raise it halfway.

From there, a window was smashed - tripping the alarm - giving the offender(s) access to the window display.

The offender(s) was able to raise the shutter of Philip John Jewellers before breaking a window and taking goods from the shelf. - Credit: James Weeds

"They got away with a fair bit of stuff," Mr Barulis said.

"Most of the more expensive pieces are kept in the safe.

"But they still got away with a high volume of things."

Mr Barulis hasn't calculated the exact amount of his financial loss yet.

But he estimates it at approximately £15,000.

Broken glass and an empty shelf at Philip John Jewellers. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Barulis said a cross-section of jewellery was stolen, including diamond earrings, gold earrings and various bangles.

"I'm gutted," he said.

"I am insured, but it's the inconvenience of the timing.

"I'm having the best period of business in 35 years and I now have to close for a few days as a result of this.

"This is usually quite a nice job, but stress like this proves that it can be difficult."

The shop's alarm was an "unconfirmed", which means the inside of the shop and the safe had not been compromised.

There was a police cordon outside Philip John Jewellers and the alley leading to the entrance of Victoria Apartments on King Street in Great Yarmouth at 8am on Friday morning. - Credit: James Weeds

"I've had one or two false alarms in the past," Mr Barulis said.

"And I thought that would be the case again."

Jewellery worth an estimated £15,000 was burgled from Philip John Jewellers in Great Yarmouth on Friday, September 10. - Credit: James Weeds

Mr Barulis has been a jeweller for 43 years, and began trading in Great Yarmouth in 1988.

Philip John Jewellers has been targeted several times in the past.

In early 2016, Mr Barulis was able to thwart off two would-be robbers.

Later that same year, a man in his 20s smashed the front window of the jewellers and attempted to steal a watch.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Andrew Brown at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting CAD 47 of 10 September 2021 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.