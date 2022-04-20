News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Teenager injured outside kebab shop threatened to 'box' police

Anthony Carroll

Published: 4:13 PM April 20, 2022
A bird's eye view of the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston

Paul Leeming had been taken to the James Paget University Hospital - Credit: JPUH

A teenager found outside a kebab shop with a suspected stab injury swore at police and abused hospital staff, a court heard.

Paul Leeming had been taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston after police responded to a report of a stabbing outside a kebab shop in Great Yarmouth.

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court heard Leeming had told police he had cut his hand and then went onto threaten them at the hospital, including saying he would "box" them.

Leeming, 19 and of Arnold Miller Road, Norwich, also abused hospital staff.

On Wednesday he admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress on August 11 last year.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said Leeming apologised unreservedly for his behaviour and he had been "very, very drunk" at the time.

Mr Mann said Leeming's behaviour was an "aberration".

Leeming did have previous convictions.

Magistrates fined Leeming £120 and ordered him to pay costs of £105 and a £34 victim surcharge.

