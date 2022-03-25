Man, 65, admits sexually assaulting woman on train

Carl Stewart carried out the sex assault after setting off from Great Yarmouth station - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

A man has admitted sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman on a train travelling between Great Yarmouth and Norwich.

Carl Stewart had approached the woman and her friends who were sitting on a table, and then squeezed her thigh.

Stewart, of Camden Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted sexual assault on February 11 this year when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The 65-year-old had originally denied the offence, but changed his plea on the day his trial was meant to start.

Mark Jackson, prosecuting, said the victim was with three friends when Stewart approached them.

He slammed his hands on the table they were at and lunged towards his victim before squeezing her thigh.

Simon Nicholls, mitigating, said Stewart had now pleaded guilty and did not want to put his victim and her friends through a trial.

Stewart will be sentenced at the same court on May 4, with deputy district judge Roy Brown warning all sentencing options were open.

Charges of affray at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre on the same date and an offence of assault by beating were dropped at the court.