News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Great Yarmouth Mercury > News > Crime

Man in 30s charged after Great Yarmouth burglary and theft

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:26 PM October 4, 2022
Police officer

A man in his 30s has been charged after a burglary in St Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: PA

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a burglary and a theft in separate incidents in Great Yarmouth.

Officers received reports of a burglary in a home in the town's St Nicholas' Road after victims woke in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13, to find electrical items including bank cards missing from their home.

On Monday, September 19, police also received reports of bottles of alcohol being stolen from a pub in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, in the early hours of the morning.

Craig Clucas, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and theft in relation to the incidents.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 1, 2022, where he was further remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Norwich Crown Court. 

Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Tips Bar

New bar to open in Great Yarmouth as safe space

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
xxx_luxurycruise_yarmouth_sep22

Luxury cruise ship docks in Great Yarmouth

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The council is reminding road users that the Marine Parade car park in Gorleston closes at 9pm. Pict

Bid for clifftop coffee vendor could be derailed by fears over barking dogs

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of what the whole Operations and Maintenance Campus area, Great Yarmouth, could look like

Insight Energy News

Plans for £21.4m energy campus in Yarmouth move step closer

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon