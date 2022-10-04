Man in 30s charged after Great Yarmouth burglary and theft

A man in his 30s has been charged after a burglary in St Nicholas Road, Great Yarmouth - Credit: PA

A man in his 30s has been charged in connection with a burglary and a theft in separate incidents in Great Yarmouth.

Officers received reports of a burglary in a home in the town's St Nicholas' Road after victims woke in the early hours of Tuesday, September 13, to find electrical items including bank cards missing from their home.

On Monday, September 19, police also received reports of bottles of alcohol being stolen from a pub in Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth, in the early hours of the morning.

Craig Clucas, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged with burglary and theft in relation to the incidents.

He appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Saturday, October 1, 2022, where he was further remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Monday, October 31, 2022, at Norwich Crown Court.