Great Yarmouth man charged with burglary and fraud charges

Police have charged a Great Yarmouth man with burglary and fraud offences.

Paul Bateman, 42, of North Quay, is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court this morning.

He is charged with two burglary offences and two fraud offences, which relate to two break-ins of homes in north Yarmouth and allegations of stolen bank cards being used in a shop.

The charges relate to burglaries which took place in Alderson Road on 31 December where three purses, 2 sets of door keys, £40 in cash and a bank card and another break-in at Caister Road on 17 January where a handbag, containing cash and a bank card was stolen.

The fraud charges relate to incidents where stolen bank cards have been fraudulently used to purchase goods in Howard Stores on Howard Street North on Great Yarmouth on 31 December and 17 January.

Bateman was arrested on Monday after police had increased patrols in the north of the town in response to the burglaries.