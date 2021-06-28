Dealer, 19, jailed for supplying crack cocaine and heroin

Published: 12:33 PM June 28, 2021

Ermando Berdica has been jailed for 30 months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in Great Yarmouth. - Credit: Norfolk Police

A Great Yarmouth man has been jailed for 30 months for supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the town.

Ermando Berdica, 19, of Walpole Road, was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, June 25 after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin at a previous hearing.

Following an investigation by officers from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, Berdica was found to have been supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the Great Yarmouth area between May and August 2019 - and again between August and October 2020 when he was running the ‘Bambi’ County Line in the town.

Paige-Leigh Lopes, 19, of St Antony’s Avenue in Gorleston, was also sentenced to a 12-month community order after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin between May and August 2019.

It was established during the investigation that Lopes was assisting Berdica in the supply of drugs.

Meanwhile, a teenage boy from the Great Yarmouth area, who also admitted supplying Class A drugs with Berdica between August and October 2020, was sentenced to a 12-month youth referral order and a 12-month supervision order.

Sergeant Sam Scott, from the Great Yarmouth Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "During our investigations into Ermando Berdica it has become clear he targets vulnerable young people to carry out illegal drug activity.

"This sentence means that he cannot continue with this kind of criminal exploitation and I hope it also reassures our local communities that Norfolk Police remains committed to responding robustly to drug dealing in the town.”