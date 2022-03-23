'Alcohol in, common sense out' - Driver banned after refusing breath test

Fatjon Preka was seen driving erratically on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

A man who illegally drove a friend's car erratically on Great Yarmouth's Golden Mile and failed to give police a breath test sample has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Fatjon Preka, 27, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen and having no third party insurance when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The Albanian national was seen by police driving a Hyundai erratically on Marine Parade in the early hours of March 4.

When stopped he gave a roadside breath test reading of 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit being 35 microgrammes.

However when Preka was taken to a police investigation centre for a formal test he did not provide one.

Qamar Iqbal, prosecuting, said Preka became "obstructive", did not listen to instructions and had slurred speech and glazed eyes.

Ian Fisher, mitigating said: "Alcohol in, common sense out, that's what happened here."

Magistrates ordered Preka, who had no previous convictions and can not work due to his immigration status, to carry out 140 hours unpaid work in the community and banned him from driving for 24 months.