Man threatened to smash bank windows after ATM didn't pay out

A man who threatened to smash the windows of a Natwest bank and abused its staff after a failed transaction has been fined £120.

Kyle Whittemore flew into a rage at the branch at Great Yarmouth town centre after an ATM failed to hand out some money.

Whittemore, 25, of Albert Square in the town, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress when he appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The court heard the incident took place on January 24 this year when Whittemore abused staff and then threatened to smash windows at the bank.

Whittemore, who is on Universal Credit, represented himself in court and said he had been "annoyed" at the ATM not handing money over.

He admitted he should not have behaved in the way he did.

Whittemore was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £55 and a victim surcharge of £34.