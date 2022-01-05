Man appears in court after woman sprayed with liquid
- Credit: Google Maps
A Great Yarmouth man has appeared in court charged in connection with an incident in which a liquid substance was sprayed at a woman.
Keith Miller, 39 and of Gatacre Road, Cobholm, is charged with causing actual bodily harm following an altercation in Mill Road on Friday, November 19, in which a woman suffered minor facial injuries.
He appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, where he also faced a charge of criminal damage to a property by damaging a double glazed door and windows.
Also at court in connection with the same incident was Kariss Green, 33, of Gatacre Road, Cobholm, who is charged with assault by beating.
The charge relates to the same woman the liquid substance was sprayed at.
The court heard tests are still being carried out by the police to determine what the substance is.
Miller and Green did not enter any pleas to the charges. They were bailed to appear at Norwich Magistrates' Court on January 28.
