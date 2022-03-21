Great Yarmouth thief jailed for tractor GPS raids after DNA match

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, of Granville Road, Great Yarmouth, has been jailed for over two years for the theft of high-valued GPS navigation systems from tractors in Cheshire. - Credit: Cheshire Police

A man from Great Yarmouth has been jailed for more than two years after DNA evidence linked him to the theft of GPS navigation systems worth £30,000 from tractors in Cheshire.

Mantas Dvareckas, 25, of Granville Road, was sentenced to two and a half years imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on Friday, March 18, after pleading guilty to theft.

Four tractors equipped with GPS navigation systems worth around £30,000 were targeted at a farming business in the south of Cheshire at some point between October 10, 2021 and October 11, 2021.

Three of the tractors had been forced into with the screen of the GPS system taken and the wires to the tablet cut.

The GPS systems are used by farmers and contractors in order to improve accuracy and productivity in their work.

Police were called and a forensic examination took place. Following further tests, DNA was found on the door handles of the tractor.

This DNA was matched to Dvareckas who was subsequently arrested and charged with theft.

Detective Constable Andrew Street, of Cheshire Constabulary’s rural crime team, said: “The conviction and sentencing of Dvareckas to two and a half years demonstrates the determination of the police and the CPS to bring him to justice.

“During questioning, Dvareckas offered no explanation as to why his DNA was found at the scene and denied attending the premises – expecting his criminality to go undetected and unpunished.

“However, thanks to forensics and dedicated team of officers, we have been able to bring him before the courts.

“This crime has a huge impact on rural and farming communities – not only affecting livelihoods but also hindering subsequent work at farms.

“These people target GPS equipment to sell it on and would urge that anyone who is looking at buying this equipment to take photographs of serial numbers and check with the manufacturer that it is not recorded as stolen.”

