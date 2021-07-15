Published: 8:54 AM July 15, 2021

The gull on the right was injured in an attack in Great Yarmouth on July 8. It is pictured here at Runham Wildlife Rescue Centre. - Credit: Runham Wildlife Rescue Centre

A pair of seagulls were killed and another injured after being beaten with a piece of wood.

Norfolk Police have said they were contacted by a member of the public shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 9, who reported that two seagulls had been attacked by a small group of young people in an alleyway off the Market Place in Great Yarmouth.

The incident happened at around 6pm the previous day (July 8).

Two gulls died after an attack in an alleyway off Great Yarmouth Market Place on July 8. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

The two seagulls died and another bird, which was also believed to have been injured in the attack, had at this point been taken to Runham Wildlife Rescue Centre to be looked after.

That gull has now recovered.

This incident is currently being investigated by officers.

All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.