Gulls beaten to death with wood in Great Yarmouth alleyway
- Credit: Runham Wildlife Rescue Centre
A pair of seagulls were killed and another injured after being beaten with a piece of wood.
Norfolk Police have said they were contacted by a member of the public shortly before 6pm on Friday, July 9, who reported that two seagulls had been attacked by a small group of young people in an alleyway off the Market Place in Great Yarmouth.
The incident happened at around 6pm the previous day (July 8).
The two seagulls died and another bird, which was also believed to have been injured in the attack, had at this point been taken to Runham Wildlife Rescue Centre to be looked after.
That gull has now recovered.
This incident is currently being investigated by officers.
All species of gull are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and the Wildlife (Northern Ireland) Order 1985.
Most Read
- 1 Kebab shop owner owed almost half a million pounds in unpaid tax
- 2 Winter Gardens: Seafront traders react to £10m lottery rescue
- 3 Police withdraw objection to pub's licence bid
- 4 Ofsted praises school where headteacher was sacked
- 5 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 6 Woman pepper-sprayed after biting police officer's arm
- 7 New figures show Great Yarmouth Covid rates trebled in seven days
- 8 New hair salon could open in Yarmouth
- 9 7 places to enjoy the best of Norfolk's nature
- 10 Man's eye socket and nose broken in attack after England match